Texas Cup race results, driver points

By Chris EstradaOct 17, 2021, 6:45 PM EDT
0 Comments

Kyle Larson advanced to the Championship 4 with his win in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway.

RESULTS: Where everybody finished at Texas

Larson makes the Championship 4 for the first time in his Cup career.

Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron finished second.

Christopher Bell, playoff driver Brad Keselowski and Kevin Harvick rounded out the top five finishers.

POINTS REPORT

Larson is the first of the eight remaining playoff driver to clinch a Championship 4 berth.

Here’s how the Round of 8 playoff standings look after Texas:

DRIVER POINTS: Cup Series standings after Texas

Read More About NASCAR

Chris Gabehart Homestead Denny Hamlin
Long: It’s advantage Larson after Texas … but for how long?
What drivers said Texas
What drivers said after Texas
Kyle Larson Texas
Kyle Larson advances to Championship 4 with Texas win