Texas Cup race results, driver points

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Kyle Larson advanced to the Championship 4 with his win in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Round of 8 playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway.

RESULTS: Where everybody finished at Texas

Larson makes the Championship 4 for the first time in his Cup career.

Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron finished second.

Christopher Bell, playoff driver Brad Keselowski and Kevin Harvick rounded out the top five finishers.

POINTS REPORT

Larson is the first of the eight remaining playoff driver to clinch a Championship 4 berth.

Here’s how the Round of 8 playoff standings look after Texas:

DRIVER POINTS: Cup Series standings after Texas