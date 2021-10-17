Chase Elliott to start at rear for inspection issues

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

FORT WORTH, Texas – Reigning Cup champion Chase Elliott will start at the rear of the field after failing inspection twice before Sunday’s playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Elliott was to have started sixth. He enters today’s Round of 8 playoff race two points from the cutline.

This is the sixth time this season that Elliott has had to start at the rear:

At Phoenix in March, he started at the rear because of an unapproved adjustment and finished fifth.

At Atlanta in March, Elliott started at the rear because of multiple inspection failures and finished 38th after an engine failure.

At Darlington in May, he started at the rear because of unapproved adjustments and finished seventh.

At Dover, he started at rear because of multiple inspection failures and finished third.

At Watkins Glen, Elliott started at the rear because of multiple inspection issue and finished second.

Also Sunday, Chase Briscoe‘s car failed inspection twice and will start at the rear. Briscoe was to have started 26th. Others also going to the rear for multiple failure inspections will be Corey LaJoie (starting 29th), Garrett Smithley (36th) and David Starr (38th).