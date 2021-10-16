Sunday Texas Cup race: Start time, lineup, TV info

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs enter the Round of 8 Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway (2 p.m. ET, NBC and Peacock Premium).

A win by any of the eight remaining playoff drivers will put them into the Championship 4. Those final four drivers will race for the Cup title Nov. 7 at Phoenix Raceway.

Kyle Larson, last week’s winner at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, starts on pole Sunday. He begins the Round of 8 on top of the standings with a 42-point cushion above the cutline. This summer, Larson won the exhibition NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas.

Sunday’s race is the first of three upcoming Cup Series playoff races airing on NBC that are also streaming on Peacock Premium.

Fans can subscribe to Peacock Premium for $4.99/month at PeacockTV.com.

Details for Sunday’s Texas Cup race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: NFL Hall of Famers Tim Brown and Tony Dorsett will give the command to start engines at 1:57 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 2:08 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 7 a.m. … Drivers report to pre-race at 1:15 p.m. … Driver introductions are at 1:20 p.m. … The invocation will be given by Bret Shisler of Texas Alliance Raceway Ministries at 1:49 p.m. … The national anthem will be performed by Chayce Beckham at 1:50 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 334 laps (501 miles) on the 1.5-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 105. Stage 2 ends at Lap 210.

TV/RADIO: NBC coverage begins with Countdown to Green at 1:30 p.m., leading into race coverage … The NASCAR America Post-Race Show follows on NBCSN at 6 p.m. … Performance Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 1 p.m. and also will stream at GoPRN.com; SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

STREAMING: Peacock Premium

FORECAST: Weather Underground’s forecast calls for partly cloudy skies, a high of 70 degrees, and dry conditions around the start of the race.

STARTING LINEUP: Texas Cup starting lineup

LAST YEAR: Kyle Busch earned his lone win of the 2020 season at Texas. The race began as scheduled on Sunday afternoon, but was stopped after 52 laps. Persistent rain and mist kept the race halted for over 72 hours before the remainder was run that Wednesday.

CATCH UP ON NBC SPORTS COVERAGE:

Analysis: Kyle Larson is in need of one more evolution

Friday 5: True or false – this will happen in the Round of 8

Texas storylines: The candy man can?

NASCAR on Chase Elliott-Kevin Harvick feud: ‘We don’t need that continuing’

NASCAR Cup playoffs: Round of 8 outlook

NASCAR Xfinity playoffs: Round of 8 outlook

Next Gen test shows work to be done, along with car’s potential

NASCAR reveals additional test sites for Next Gen car

Xfinity Series: Harrison Burton focused on winning to make title race

Truck Series: John Hunter Nemechek returning to Kyle Busch Motorsports