Texas Xfinity race results, driver points

FORT WORTH, Texas – John Hunter Nemechek rallied from a pit road penalty to win Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Nemechek, a full-time driver in the Camping World Truck Series, was making his fourth Xfinity series start this season.

Daniel Hemric, who has yet to win a NASCAR national series race, scored his 10th career runner-up finish. Noah Gragson placed third. Justin Allgaier finished fourth. Austin Cindric was fifth.

Results: Texas Xfinity race results

POINTS REPORT

AJ Allmendinger remains the points leader. He has 3090 points. Also above the cutline are Austin Cindric (3086 points), Justin Allgaier (3064) and Noah Gragson (3062).

Daniel Hemric is the first driver outside a transfer spot. He’s two points behind Gragson.

Points: Xfinity driver points after Texas