Joe Gibbs Racing announced Friday morning that longtime sponsor Interstate Batteries has signed a multi-year renewal agreement with the organization.

Next season, Interstate Batteries will be the primary sponsor in six Cup Series races for Kyle Busch‘s No. 18 Toyota and three Xfinity Series races for Ty Gibbs.

Interstate Batteries and JGR are in the midst of their 30th season together.

“Norm and Tommy (Miller) really took a chance on us because we literally had nothing when we first went to see them. No race shop. No driver. No crew chief. It was just a dream on a sheet of paper,” team owner Joe Gibbs said in Friday’s release.

“To have a successful partnership for more than three decades it first has to work for business, and I love that part of it. You have to prove value for your partners. But it is the relationships built over time that makes this so special. From Norm and Tommy to the leadership now of Scott (Miller), as well as Lain (Hancock) running operations.

“Of course, on our end, it’s been J.D. (Gibbs), and now it’s Coy (Gibbs), and of course we have the grandkids coming. When you reflect on all that has happened over the years and everyone that has been involved, I really think God had a role in bringing us together.”

Interstate Batteries and JGR have earned 32 Cup wins together, including JGR’s first triumph with Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett in the 1993 Daytona 500.

The partnership has also seen three Cup championships. Interstate Batteries served as primary sponsor for Bobby Labonte during his 2000 title run (JGR’s first Cup crown). The company also supported Busch when he won it all in 2015 and 2019.

Busch’s No. 18 entry will carry the Interstate Batteries colors for Sunday’s Cup playoff Round of 8 opener at Texas Motor Speedway (2 p.m. ET, NBC). He enters the round one point below the cutline to advance to the Championship 4.