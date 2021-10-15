Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Hendrick Motorsports announced Friday that the organization and Liberty University have agreed to a new five-year agreement that will see the school continue to back William Byron and the No. 24 Chevrolet through the 2026 Cup Series season.

Under the new agreement, Liberty University will continue to serve as Byron’s primary sponsor for 12 races each year. As of now, Byron himself is signed with HMS through 2022.

This season, Byron earned his third consecutive Cup playoff berth. He won in February at Homestead-Miami Speedway and has posted 10 top five and 17 top 10 finishes.

Byron is a junior-year student at Liberty. He is working on an undergraduate degree in strategic communication through the school’s online program.

“I’m proud to represent an institution like Liberty University,” Byron said in a team release. “I had the opportunity to go back to campus last weekend and see how much the school continues to grow.

“They inspire a lot of people my age to pursue their passions, and I look forward to continuing to represent them on and off the racetrack.”

The sponsorship has also impacted a variety of student programs at Liberty. Hendrick Motorsports is supporting the school’s Formula SAE effort and Hendrick Motorsports Group is helping to develop a degree specialization in automotive dealership technology.

“We’re delighted to continue our work with Liberty University,” team owner Rick Hendrick said in the same release. “The partnership impacts so many different areas, and I believe we’re just scratching the surface of the value we’re able to deliver.

“We look forward to working together over the next five years to take it to the next level.”