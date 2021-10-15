Saturday Texas Xfinity race: Start time, lineup, TV info

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

The Round of 8 begins in the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs Saturday at Texas Motor Speedway.

It is the first opportunity for the eight remaining playoff drivers to win and advance to the Championship 4. Those final four drivers will race for the title Nov. 6 at Phoenix Raceway.

The season’s most dominant drivers, AJ Allmendinger and Austin Cindric, will start together on the front row. Allmendinger begins the Round of 8 on top of the standings with a 34-point cushion above the cutline. Cindric is second with a 28-point cushion.

Details for Saturday’s Texas Xfinity race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Andy Kuntz, chief executive officer of race sponsor Andy’s Frozen Custard, along with family members, Franchise Advisory Council and franchisees will give the command to start engines at 2:59 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:10 p.m.

PRERACE: Xfinity garage opens at 8:30 a.m. … Drivers report to pre-race at 2:15 p.m. … Driver introductions are at 2:20 p.m. … The invocation will be given by Bret Shisler of Texas Alliance Raceway Ministries at 2:51 p.m. … The national anthem will be performed at 2:52 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 200 laps (300 miles) on the 1.5-mile speedway.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 45. Stage 2 ends at Lap 90.

TV/RADIO: NBC coverage begins with Countdown to Green at 2:30 p.m., leading into race coverage … Performance Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. and also will stream at GoPRN.com; SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

STREAMING: NBC

FORECAST: Weather Underground’s forecast calls for sunny skies, a high of 70 degrees, and dry conditions around the start of the race.

STARTING LINEUP: Texas Xfinity starting lineup

LAST TIME OUT: Cup Series regular Kyle Busch pulled away on an overtime restart to win June’s Xfinity Series race at Texas. It was his 99th career Xfinity win. He would earn his 100th the following week at Nashville Superspeedway.