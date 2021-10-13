Texas Xfinity starting lineup: AJ Allmendinger on pole

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

AJ Allmendinger, who won last weekend at the Charlotte Roval, will start on the pole for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at the Texas Motor Speedway (3 p.m. ET, NBC).

Austin Cindric will start next to Allmendinger on the front row. Daniel Hemric starts third, Justin Haley starts fourth and Noah Gragson starts fifth.

The Texas Xfinity starting lineup is set by using a formula based on four statistical categories: owner points position, owner final race position, and the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.

Performance Metrics Qualifying is a formula based on the previous race. The formula is 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the owner points position. Any ties will be broken by the rule book.

NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Texas Motor Speedway

Race time: 3 p.m. ET Saturday

Track: Texas Motor Speedway (1.5-mile track)

Forecast: The wunderground.com forecast calls for sunny skies, a high of 70 degrees and a zero percent chance of showers at the start of the race.

Length: 200 laps (300 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 45. Stage 2 ends Lap 90.

TV coverage: NBC

Radio: Performance Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Starting lineup: Texas Xfinity starting lineup

Next Cup race: Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway (334 laps, 501 miles), 2 ET on NBC

Next Truck race: October 30 at Martinsville Speedway (200 laps, 105.2 miles), 1 p.m. ET on FS1