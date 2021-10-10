GMS Racing tabs Ty Dillon for Cup 2022 ride

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

CONCORD, N.C. – Ty Dillon will drive for GMS Racing in 2022, the team announced Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The team revealed that the car number will be 94.

“I’m unbelievably grateful for the opportunity,” Dillon said Sunday.

Said Mike Beam, president of GMS Racing: “This has been a long time coming for GMS, (owner) Maury Gallagher and myself. The timing is right to do this.”

Beam said the team is working to acquiring a charter and is hopeful to have one signed soon but admits the process has been challenging.

“The charter stuff is an ongoing soap opera,” Beam said. “We’re going to run full-time, we’ll run open if we have to, this is has been the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life.”

Dillon said that Gallagher is committed to race a full season with or without a charter.

GMS Racing joins Kaulig Racing as new full-time Cup teams in 2022. Also, 23XI Racing, which debuted this season with Bubba Wallace, will add a second team for 2022. Kurt Busch will drive that car.

GMS will have a technical alliance with Richard Childress Racing and ECR Engines will supply the motors to the team. Sponsorship and a crew chief will be announced later. Dillon will test the Next Gen car Monday and Tuesday at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

The 29-year-old Dillon has 166 career Cup starts and ran full-time in the series from 2017-20. He finished a career-best third in the 2020 Talladega playoff race.

Dillon lost his ride after the 2020 season when Germain Racing folded and has run select races since. He’s run four Cup races for Gaunt Brothers Racing and 10 Xfinity races, split among three different teams.

GMS Racing has won two Truck Series titles, winning the crown in 2016 with Johnny Sauter and the 2020 crown with Sheldon Creed.

Beam said the team will field three Trucks next season.