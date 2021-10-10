Rick Ware Racing to align with SHR for 2022 Cup season

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

CONCORD, N.C. – Rick Ware Racing will join with Ford Performance and align with Stewart-Haas Racing and Roush Yates Engines in 2022, the team announced Sunday.

“Still going to be a lot of work to do with a small team and a new car,” Ware said Sunday. “I feel we are making the right steps and are going to continue to put everything we can into making it a great season in 2022.”

The engine program with Roush Yates goes through the 2023 season.

The team has fielded four entries per race this season. Eleven different drivers have raced for the organization this season. Josh Bilicki (31 starts), Cody Ware (27), Garrett Smithley (23) and James Davison (19) have made the most starts for Rick Ware Racing this year.

Ware said that he will have two cars and is looking at a third car next season. The team owns three charters and leases one charter.

“I’m not prepared to run four cars at this time,” Ware said.