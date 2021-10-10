Charlotte Roval Cup race results, driver points

Playoff driver Kyle Larson won Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Round of 12 elimination race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.
Tyler Reddick finished second. It’s the third runner-up finish of his Cup career.
Chris Buescher finished third, earning his first top-five result of the season.
Playoff drivers Kyle Busch and Denny Hamlin finished fourth and fifth, respectively.
POINTS REPORT
Kevin Harvick, Christopher Bell, William Byron and Alex Bowman were all eliminated from the playoffs on Sunday. That winnows the playoff field down to eight remaining drivers.
NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Standings – Entering Round of 8
- 1. Kyle Larson – 4,065 points (+42 points above cutline)
- 2. Denny Hamlin – 4,030 points (+7)
- 3. Martin Truex Jr. – 4,029 points (+6)
- 4. Ryan Blaney – 4,024 points (+1)
- 5. Kyle Busch – 4,023 points (-1)
- 6. Chase Elliott – 4,022 points (-2)
- 7. Joey Logano – 4,013 points (-11)
- 8. Brad Keselowski – 4,008 points (-16)
