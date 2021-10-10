Drivers announced for Next Gen test at Charlotte Roval

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

CONCORD, N.C. – Reigning champion Chase Elliott, Kevin Harvick and Kyle Larson are among the drivers scheduled to take part in the Next Gen test Monday and Tuesday at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

This marks the most cars at a Next Gen test. The car will be used beginning next season and make its debut in the Feb. 6 NASCAR Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Those scheduled to compete in the Next Gen test at the Charlotte Roval:

The test is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. ET each day.

Plans are for teams to test the Next Gen car in November on the Charlotte oval, in December at Phoenix and in January at Daytona.