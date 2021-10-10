Drivers announced for Next Gen test at Charlotte Roval

CONCORD, N.C. – Reigning champion Chase Elliott, Kevin Harvick and Kyle Larson are among the drivers scheduled to take part in the Next Gen test Monday and Tuesday at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.
This marks the most cars at a Next Gen test. The car will be used beginning next season and make its debut in the Feb. 6 NASCAR Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Those scheduled to compete in the Next Gen test at the Charlotte Roval:
|Team
|Driver(s)
|No. 00 StarCom Racing Chevrolet
|Kaz Grala
|No. 4 Stewart Haas Racing Ford
|Kevin Harvick & Aric Almirola
|No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|Kyle Larson
|No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|Corey LaJoie
|No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|Tyler Reddick
|No. 12 Team Penske Ford
|Ryan Blaney
|No. 14 Stewart Haas Racing Ford
|Chase Briscoe & Cole Custer
|No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
|AJ Allmendinger & Justin Haley
|No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford
|Chris Buescher
|No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|Martin Truex Jr.
|No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
|Austin Cindric
|No. 22 Team Penske Ford
|Joey Logano
|No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
|Bubba Wallace
|No. 27 Hezeberg/Reaume Ford
|Loris Hezemans & Jacques Villenueve
|No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet
|Ross Chastain
|No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet
|Erik Jones
|No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|Alex Bowman
|No. 51 Petty Ware Racing Chevrolet
|Joey Hand & Cody Ware
|No. 94 GMS Racing Chevrolet
|Ty Dillon
|No. 99 TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet
|Daniel Suarez
The test is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. ET each day.
Plans are for teams to test the Next Gen car in November on the Charlotte oval, in December at Phoenix and in January at Daytona.