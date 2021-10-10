Drivers announced for Next Gen test at Charlotte Roval

By Dustin LongOct 10, 2021, 11:04 AM EDT
CONCORD, N.C. – Reigning champion Chase Elliott, Kevin Harvick and Kyle Larson are among the drivers scheduled to take part in the Next Gen test Monday and Tuesday at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

This marks the most cars at a Next Gen test. The car will be used beginning next season and make its debut in the Feb. 6 NASCAR Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Those scheduled to compete in the Next Gen test at the Charlotte Roval:

Team Driver(s)
No. 00 StarCom Racing Chevrolet Kaz Grala
No. 4 Stewart Haas Racing Ford Kevin Harvick & Aric Almirola
No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Kyle Larson
No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet Corey LaJoie
No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet Tyler Reddick
No. 12 Team Penske Ford Ryan Blaney
No. 14 Stewart Haas Racing Ford Chase Briscoe & Cole Custer
No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet AJ Allmendinger & Justin Haley
No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford Chris Buescher
No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Martin Truex Jr.
No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford Austin Cindric
No. 22 Team Penske Ford Joey Logano
No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota Bubba Wallace
No. 27 Hezeberg/Reaume Ford Loris Hezemans & Jacques Villenueve
No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet Ross Chastain
No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet Erik Jones
No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet Alex Bowman
No. 51 Petty Ware Racing Chevrolet Joey Hand & Cody Ware
No. 94 GMS Racing Chevrolet Ty Dillon
No. 99 TrackHouse Racing Chevrolet Daniel Suarez

The test is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. ET each day.

Plans are for teams to test the Next Gen car in November on the Charlotte oval, in December at Phoenix and in January at Daytona.

