NASCAR Euro Series team owners to debut Cup team in 2022

CONCORD, N.C. – NASCAR Whelen Euro Series owners Tobine Hezemans and Ernst Berg will start a Cup team and run select races in 2022, they announced Saturday at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The team will have Loris Hezemans, 2019 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series champion, as driver at the six road courses and potentially short tracks.

Loris will be at the Next Gen text Monday and Tuesday at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. He’ll be joined by Jacques Villeneuve.

“The moment that I mentioned, only about two months ago, to Jacques that we were really going to be at the test with the first (Next Gen) Cup car, Jacques was like a little 12-year-old kid,” Loris Hezemans said. “He was like ‘I will come. I will test. I will drive the car.’ This is a big plus with Jacques’ experience.”

Villeneuve, the 1997 Formula One champion, has made four Cup starts, nine Xfinity starts and seven Camping World Truck Series starts.

The team will be based at Reaume Brothers Racing in Mooresville, North Carolina.