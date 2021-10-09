Xfinity Charlotte Roval results, driver points

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

CONCORD, N.C. – AJ Allmendinger scored his fifth win of the season Saturday, taking the checkered flag in overtime at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

The victory is the seventh this season for Kaulig Racing.

Reigning series champion Austin Cindric placed second. Daniel Hemric, who won both stages, finished third. Justin Haley and Brandon Jones completed the top five.

Results: Charlotte Roval Xfinity race results

POINTS REPORT

Eliminated from title contention were: Jeb Burton, Myatt Snider, Riley Herbst and Jeremy Clements. The Round of 8 begins next weekend at Texas Motor Speedway.

The standings heading into the Round of 8:

3050 – AJ Allmendinger

3044 – Austin Cindric

3021 – Justin Allgaier

3017 – Noah Gragson

3016- Daniel Hemric

3015 – Justin Haley

3008 – Harrison Burton

3003 – Brandon Jones

Points: Xfinity driver points after Charlotte