Xfinity Charlotte Roval results, driver points

CONCORD, N.C. – AJ Allmendinger scored his fifth win of the season Saturday, taking the checkered flag in overtime at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.
The victory is the seventh this season for Kaulig Racing.
Reigning series champion Austin Cindric placed second. Daniel Hemric, who won both stages, finished third. Justin Haley and Brandon Jones completed the top five.
POINTS REPORT
Eliminated from title contention were: Jeb Burton, Myatt Snider, Riley Herbst and Jeremy Clements. The Round of 8 begins next weekend at Texas Motor Speedway.
The standings heading into the Round of 8:
3050 – AJ Allmendinger
3044 – Austin Cindric
3021 – Justin Allgaier
3017 – Noah Gragson
3016- Daniel Hemric
3015 – Justin Haley
3008 – Harrison Burton
3003 – Brandon Jones