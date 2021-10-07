Xfinity: Big Machine Racing partnering with RCR in 2022

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

First-year NASCAR Xfinity Series team Big Machine Racing announced Thursday that it will have an enhanced partnership with Richard Childress Racing next season.

Through the partnership, RCR will provide Big Machine Racing with chassis and engineering support along with “other key assets.”

Additionally, while Big Machine Racing will remain independent, the organization will move from Mooresville, North Carolina to be closer to RCR headquarters in Welcome, North Carolina.

While a lot will change, some things will stay the same.

Big Machine Racing’s driver-crew chief combo of Jade Buford and Patrick Donahue returns for next season. Also, the organization’s current engine pact with ECR Engines will continue.

“To be able to join Richard Childress and the iconic RCR means we just put a turbocharger on our Big Machine Racing program,” said Big Machine Racing team owner and music executive Scott Borchetta in a release.

“As a racer and fan, I’ve always looked up to Richard, all of his accomplishments, and his organization. He’s a winner in the truest sense and I look forward to the day that we can share our first victory together.”

In his first full Xfinity season, Buford is 23rd in points. His best finish in the No. 48 Big Machine Racing Chevrolet is ninth at Michigan International Speedway in August.

“I’m over-the-top excited for the future of Big Machine Racing,” Buford said. “An alliance with an organization like RCR will give us a huge advantage in improving our racing program and add another level of consistency that will help us achieve better results across the entire season.

“With support and access to RCR’s resources, we will have a much better playbook going into every race. Thank you to our team owner, Scott Borchetta, for making this opportunity possible. This will be a huge step forward in making Big Machine Racing a weekly front-runner in the Xfinity Series.”