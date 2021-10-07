Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Three upcoming NASCAR Cup Series playoff races on NBC will also live stream on Peacock’s premium tier.

CAN’T NOT WATCH: Subscribe to Peacock Premium for $4.99/month

Those races include Round of 8 events at Texas Motor Speedway (Oct. 17) and Martinsville Speedway (Oct. 31), and the Cup championship race at Phoenix Raceway (Nov. 7).

Pre and post-race coverage of those races will also live stream on Peacock Premium.

The Round of 8 event at Kansas Speedway (Oct. 24) will air on NBCSN.

NASCAR races become the latest addition to Peacock’s extensive motorsports programming, which already includes NASCAR America Motormouths and Peacock originals Lost Speedways, hosted by Dale Earnhardt Jr., and Chase, a documentary on reigning Cup champion Chase Elliott.