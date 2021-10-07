NBCSN has special block of programming Thursday to mark Bubba Wallace’s first Cup victory earlier this week at Talladega Superspeedway.
The block begins at 4:30 p.m. ET with the Racing Roots episode that looks at Wallace’s background and beginnings in racing.
At 5 p.m. ET, NBCSN airs the Dale Jr. Download with Wallace from 2019.
At 6 p.m. ET, NBCSN will air a one-hour version of Monday’s Talladega race that ended with Wallace becoming the first Black driver to win in NASCAR’s premier series since Wendell Scott in 1963.
NBCSN will re-air those programs late Thursday night. That schedule is:
10 p.m. ET – One-hour version of Monday’s Talladega race
11 p.m. ET – Dale Jr. Download with Wallace from 2019
12 a.m. ET – Racing Roots with Wallace.