Michael Annett to retire from full-time competition after 2021 season

Michael Annett will retire from full-time competition after the 2021 season, he announced Wednesday.

The 35-year-old Annett has raced in NASCAR since 2008. He has made 316 Xfinity starts, 106 Cup starts and nine Camping World Truck Series starts. He won the 2019 season-opening Xfinity race at Daytona to record his only NASCAR national series win.

Annett has been with JR Motorsports in the Xfinity Series since 2017. He has missed eight races this season because of an injury.

“I’m just so grateful for the opportunities I’ve had,” Annett said in a statement. “Being able to drive racecars for a living is honestly a dream come true for me. It’s been a privilege to work with some great teams and alongside some of the most talented folks in the garage.

“None of this would have been possible without the support of my partners, and I am happy to call them life-long friends. It’s those relationships and friendships that are the most rewarding.”

