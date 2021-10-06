The winner of six of the last 10 road course races, Chase Elliott is favored at PointsBet SportsBook to win the Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway (2 p.m. ET, NBC). Elliott won the last two races on this track and has not finished worse than sixth in three starts.

Elliott has been the favorite in all but one of the six road course races held this year. His odds have ranged from +190 to +300. In the one race for which he was not favored, he won at Road America. Elliott’s early line for the Roval is listed at +195.

One way to view American odds is to move the decimal point two positions to the left. That will let a bettor know what they will make on a $1 bet. The return on investment for +195 odds is $1.95. For bettors more comfortable with fractional odds, a line of +300 is the same as 3/1.

Kyle Larson was a slight favorite at Road America with closing odds of +290. In that event, he was racing for a top-five position with teammate Alex Bowman when contact sent the No. 5 spinning. Larson finished 16th in that race, but has been third or better in four of the last five road course events.

Larson is listed at +450 this week. He won at Sonoma Raceway and Watkins Glen International ahead of second-place Elliott and third-place Martin Truex Jr. in both races.

Truex is ranked third this week with a line of +700. From 2017-20, Truex amassed three wins, two second-place finishes and a third in 10 road course races. He has been far less consistent this season with two top-fives in six starts at such tracks.

Denny Hamlin is ranked fourth at +1200. He enters the final race of the Round of 12 with a victory two weeks ago that advances him to the Round of 8. He has three top-five finishes on road courses this year with a best of third on the Daytona International Speedway road course.

Rounding out the top five is Kyle Busch also has three road course top-fives and a best of third at Road America, but his position in the points is much more tenuous than Hamlin. He is tied for seventh in the standings with a nine-point advantage over the cutline. His need to maximize points in Stages 1 and 2 could negatively impact his strategy for the end of the race.

The winner of the first road course race of the season at Daytona, Christopher Bell, is currently 28 points below the cutline. Bell is ranked sixth this week at +1400.

Ryan Blaney faces even longer odds of +2500. Blaney won the inaugural race on the Charlotte Roval after Jimmie Johnson and Truex spun in the final corner. Blaney finished eighth in 2019 and fifth last year, making him one of four drivers (along with Elliott, Alex Bowman and Joey Logano) entered this week with a perfect record of top-10s on this track.

Logano also faces odds of +2500.

Nine points below the cutline and needing a strong finish, Kevin Harvick is a long shot at +3000. Harvick has scored two top-10 finishes in his last eight road course races with an average finish of 17.8. His last top-five result on this track type came on the Charlotte Roval in 2019 when he was third.

Dan Beaver handicaps NASCAR races for NBC Sports Edge.