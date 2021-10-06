Charlotte Roval Cup starting lineup: Denny Hamlin on pole

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Denny Hamlin will lead the Cup starting lineup to the green flag Sunday at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval (2 p.m. ET, NBC).

Hamlin will be joined on the front row by Brad Keselowski. Joey Logano starts third and has Christopher Bell next to him in the second row. Martin Truex Jr. starts fifth and has inaugural Roval winner Ryan Blaney next to him. Chase Elliott, who has won the past two Cup races at the Roval, starts eighth.

The Roval is the cutoff race for the Round of 12. Four drivers will be eliminated from title contention.

The Charlotte Roval Cup starting lineup is set by using a formula based on four statistical categories: owner points position, owner final race position, and the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.

Performance Metrics Qualifying is a formula based on the previous race. The formula is 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the owner points position. Any ties will be broken by the rule book.

NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval

Race time: 2 p.m. ET Sunday

Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval (17-turn, 2.32-mile course)

Forecast: The wunderground.com forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies, a high of 74 degrees and a 15% chance of rain at the start of the race.

Length: 109 laps (252.88 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 25. Stage 2 ends Lap 50.

TV coverage: NBC

Radio: Performance Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Starting lineup: Charlotte Roval Cup starting lineup

Next Xfinity race: Saturday at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval (67 laps, 155.44 miles), 3 ET on NBC

Next Truck race: October 30 at Martinsville Speedway (200 laps, 105.2 miles), 1 p.m. ET on FS1