Charlotte Roval Xfinity starting lineup: Austin Cindric on pole

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Austin Cindric will start on the pole for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval (3 p.m. ET, NBC).

Justin Allgaier will start next to Cindric on the front row. Daniel Hemric starts third, Josh Berry starts fourth and Justin Haley starts fifth.

The Charlotte Roval Xfinity starting lineup is set by using a formula based on four statistical categories: owner points position, owner final race position, and the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.

Performance Metrics Qualifying is a formula based on the previous race. The formula is 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the owner points position. Any ties will be broken by the rule book.

NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval

Race time: 3 p.m. ET Sunday

Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval (17-turn, 2.32-mile course)

Forecast: The wunderground.com forecast calls for a high of 75 degrees and a 31% chance of showers at the start of the race.

Length: 67 laps (155.44 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 20. Stage 2 ends Lap 40.

TV coverage: NBC

Radio: Performance Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Starting lineup: Charlotte Roval Xfiniy lineup

Next Cup race: Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval (109 laps, 252.88 miles), 2 ET on NBC

Next Truck race: October 30 at Martinsville Speedway (200 laps, 105.2 miles), 1 p.m. ET on FS1