Phoenix Raceway’s grandstands for the Nov. 7 NASCAR Cup Series championship race is sold out, track officials announced Sunday.

The announcement is the earliest that the track has sold out its grandstand seats for a Cup race in several years, Julie Giese, track president, told NBC Sports.

The sellout covers the grandstands, suites, the Fanshield Infield Experience and hillside seating. Giese said the track’s campsites are nearly sold out. The track has more than 5,000 campsites.

Phoenix Raceway was on pace for a sellout for last year’s championship weekend but COVID-19 guidelines led to limited seating. The momentum from last year’s sales carried over to this year, Giese said.

“It’s a great place to be in November,” she said of the track. “It’s a great experience. That’s what we’ve been hearing from people. The renovations we did a few years ago, it’s a top-notch experience and a championship-worthy venue.”

Giese also noted that this is the first time the track has sold out the Fanshield Infield Experience, which allows fans to be in the Victory Lane area.

Giese also said the track is close to announcing details of a concert before the Cup race.

The November race also will mark the first time for the track’s fall weekend that fans get to enjoy the Barn, the hospitality area behind the grandstands that the track put together in conjunction with Jeff Gordon.

A limited number of tickets remain for the Nov. 5 Camping World Truck Series championship race and the Nov. 6 Xfinity Series championship race, which precedes the ARCA Menards Series West season finale.

Fans can purchase tickets for Friday and Saturday’s action at Phoenix Raceway at www.phoenixraceway.com. They can also secure their seats for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway by purchasing season tickets.