TALLADEGA, Ala. – Rain forced NASCAR to postpone the Cup playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway to noon CT (1 p.m. ET) Monday.

The race will air on NBCSN

The wunderground.com forecast for the start of Monday’s race calls for a high of 74 degrees and a 48% chance of showers.

Engines were fired at 3:37 p.m. ET Sunday and cars were on their pace laps when rain again began to fall, ending any chance for the race to resume. The rain prevented the race from starting.

NASCAR does not start a race without the intention of running the full distance. Talladega Superspeedway, a 2.66-mile track, does not have lights. Without lights, there was no way for the full 500 miles to be run Sunday. Average run time for the race is 3 hours, 41 minutes.