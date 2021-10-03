Former NASCAR driver John Wes Townley killed in shooting

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Former NASCAR driver John Wes Townley was shot and killed Saturday night, the Athens (Georgia) Banner-Herald reported Sunday. Townley was 31.

Athens-Clarke County coroner Sonny Wilson confirmed Townley’s death to the newspaper.

The newspaper, citing Athens-Clarke County police, stated that Townley and a 30-year-old female were shot in the Five Points neighborhood just before 9 p.m. ET Saturday. Townley died at the hospital, according to the report.

The suspect, a 32-year-old man, was known to the victim. There are currently no charges against him, according to the report. The investigation is ongoing and police have had contact with the shooter.

The newspaper stated that the incident appears related to domestic violence, according to preliminary information from Athens-Clarke County Police Department spokesperson Lt. Shaun Barnett.

Townley competed in NASCAR from 2008-16. He ran 110 Camping World Truck Series races and 76 Xfinity races. He had one career victory, a win in the Truck race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Oct. 3, 2015.

Townley took the lead with five laps to go on a fuel gamble and won.