Talladega Truck race results, driver points

TALLADEGA, Ala. – Tate Fogleman took the lead after contact with John Hunter Nemechek coming to the checkered flag to win Saturday’s Camping World Truck Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.

The win is the first of Fogleman’s career and only his second career top-10 finish in 46 career series starts.

Tyler Hill finished a career-best second and was followed by Todd Gilliland, who was leading in Turn 4 of the final lap, Nemechek and Ryan Truex.

It is the second race in a row in the Round of 8 that a non-playoff driver has won. All four spots in next month’s championship race in Phoenix will be determined at Martinsville later this month.

POINTS REPORT

No driver has clinched a spot in the championship race after the first two races of the Round of 8. John Hunter Nemechek leads the points with 3,105 points. He’s followed by Ben Rhodes (3,104 points), Matt Crafton (3,079), Sheldon Creed (3,074) and Stewart Friesen (3,069).

