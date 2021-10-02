Tate Fogleman crashes, wins Talladega Truck playoff race

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

TALLADEGA, Ala. – Tate Fogleman scored his first career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win after contact with leader John Hunter Nemechek sent both crashing to the checkered flag in an overtime finish.

Fogleman had to go to the infield care center for the mandatory checkup before he could go to Victory Lane.

Fogleman’s best finish in 45 previous Truck races was ninth at Knoxville Raceway in July. The 21-year-old scored his second career top-10 finish with Saturday’s victory.

Tyler Hill finished a career-best second. His best finish in 22 previous races before Saturday was 11th at Kentucky in 2019.

Todd Gilliland placed third and was followed Nemechek and Ryan Truex.

This is the second consecutive race that a non-playoff driver won. That means all four spots in next month’s championship race remain open. Those four spots will be set at Martinsville later this month. Martinsville is the final race in the Round of 8.

As the field came to the finish Saturday, Nemechek got under Gilliland to take the lead off Turn 4. Contact between trucks led to Nemechek going wide. Fogleman was on the bottom and came up and Nemechek came down the track. They hit, sending both sliding across the finish line.

“Luckily the seas parted and I came away with the win,” Fogleman told Motor Racing Network after the race.

Nemechek told FS1: “I made a move too late and cost myself the win right there. My fault.”

The race went to overtime when leader Chase Purdy spun after contact with Todd Gilliland as the field was coming to the take the white flag. Purdy left the inside open. Gilliland went to fill the hole and the trucks made contact, spinning Purdy. Gilliland’s truck suffered damage to the right front.

The caution came out with 18 laps to go to the scheduled end when Grant Enfinger, leading the middle lane, moved up to block Sheldon Creed‘s move to pass on the top lane. The contact turned Enfinger back into the field. He clipped playoff driver Stewart Friesen‘s truck and sent it into the wall. Clay Greenfield‘s truck slammed into Enfinger’s vehicle. Also collected in the six-truck crash was playoff driver Carson Hocevar.

The race was stopped after 58 laps when 21 trucks were collected in a crash. The incident started when Austin Hill was hit from behind by Gilliland and sent Hill’s truck into the wall.

“I didn’t know I was even wrecking until I was in the fence.” Austin Hill told FS1.

The only playoff drivers collected in that incident were Chandler Smith and Zane Smith.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Ben Rhodes

STAGE 2 WINNER: Sheldon Creed

NOTABLE: Austin Hill will not return to Hattori Racing Enterprises after this season, Fox Sports reported before the race.

NEXT: The Round of 8 ends Oct. 30 at Martinsville Speedway (1 p.m. ET, FS1)