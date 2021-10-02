Kyle Larson seeks to equal World of Outlaws history Saturday

Kyle Larson seeks to become the third driver in World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series history to win the triple crown on Saturday night.

Larson won the Kings Royal in July at Eldora Speedway in Ohio, and the Knoxville Nationals in August at Knoxville (Iowa) Speedway. Saturday night, he seeks to win the 59th annual Champion Racing Oil National Open at Williams Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania.

If he wins Saturday night’s race, Larson would join Doug Wolfgang (1985) and Donny Schatz (2007) as the only drivers in history to achieve the milestone.

Larson got off to a good start winning Friday’s preliminary event at the half-mile Williams Grove Speedway for his 24th career World of Outlaws victory.

“We really just caught a lot of breaks all night,” Larson told the World of Outlaws afterward. “Didn’t qualify well, got a little lucky in the heat, and then the cautions fell at the right time in the Feature. Hopefully, we didn’t use up all of our luck before tomorrow. It’s been since Knoxville when I was last in a Sprint Car, I had to get used to how fast it felt again early in the night.”

Logan Schuchart was second. Schatz, the six-time and defending National Open champion, was third.

After Saturday’s race, Larson will head to Talladega Superspeedway for Sunday’s Cup playoff race (2 p.m. ET, NBC).