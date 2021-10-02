Chase Briscoe, wife, celebrate birth of son

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Chase Briscoe and wife Marissa celebrated the birth of son of Brooks Wayne Cunningham Briscoe on Saturday. He is the couple’s first child.

Chase Briscoe announced his son’s birth Saturday morning on social media, noting his son was born after 36 hours of labor and delivered via cesarean section.

In his post, Chase Briscoe said: “What a journey to get to this point …”

In May 2020, Chase Briscoe scored an emotional Xfinity Series win at Darlington Raceway two days after a routine checkup showed no heartbeat for their baby girl. Marissa was 12 weeks pregnant at the time. In October 2020, Marissa tweeted that she had suffered a second miscarriage.

Chase Briscoe said that Samantha Busch, wife of Kyle Busch, reached out to the couple after the first miscarriage. Samantha and Kyle Busch went through multiple attempts to have son Brexton. They created the Bundle of Joy Foundation to help infertile couples have children. Chase said it was meaningful for Samantha Busch to reach out to Marissa after Marissa’s first miscarriage.

As they prepared for the birth of their son, Chase Briscoe flew commercial to Las Vegas on the day of last week’s Cup race to be home as long as possible in case the baby arrived early. Briscoe endured delays before arriving at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in plenty of time for the race.

Next for Briscoe is Sunday’s Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway (2 p.m. ET, NBC).

What a journey to get to this point, so much heartbreak, and even at the end after 36 hours of labor and a c section he’s finally here. Love you so much already Brooks Wayne Cunningham Briscoe. pic.twitter.com/FSADzRDpkz — Chase Briscoe (@ChaseBriscoe_14) October 2, 2021