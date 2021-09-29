Team Penske sets crew chief lineup for 2022

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Jonathan Hassler will serve as Ryan Blaney‘s crew chief for the 2022 season, Team Penske announced Wednesday.

Hassler, an engineer, is serving as Matt DiBenedetto‘s crew chief with Wood Brothers Racing. Hassler became DiBenedetto’s crew chief at Nashville in June, replacing Greg Erwin.

Blaney was in need of a new crew chief for next season after Todd Gordon announced he would leave his role after this season.

Team Penske also stated that Jeremy Bullins will remain with the No. 2 team for next season and be Austin Cindric‘s crew chief. Cindric replaces Brad Keselowski, who is moving to Roush Fenway Racing after this season.

Joey Logano and crew chief Paul Wolfe will remain together. Next year will be their third season together.