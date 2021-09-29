NASCAR releases 2022 Xfinity, Truck schedules

By Dustin LongSep 29, 2021, 11:40 AM EDT
The NASCAR Xfinity Series will race at Portland International Raceway for the first time in 2022. That was announced, along with next year’s Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series schedules.

The Xfinity race at the 1.964-mile Portland International Raceway marks the first time a NASCAR national series has raced there since the Trucks ran there in 1999 and 2000.

Back on the Camping World Truck Series schedule is a trip to Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis – the first time the series has raced there since 2011. That event will open the Truck playoffs.

The Trucks also will race at Sonoma Raceway and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. The series will return to Knxville Raceway for a race on dirt.

“For the NASCAR Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series, we loved the idea of being able to deliver new road courses to both schedules and a short track for the Camping World Trucks while still returning to our traditional venues and the new tracks we introduced in 2021,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR senior vice president of strategy and innovation, in a statement. “Not only do these changes continue to deliver on what our fans are asking for, but we feel they will create even more drama and intensity as drivers battle to win championships at Phoenix Raceway in November.”

The Xfinity Series will start Feb. 19 at Daytona International Speedway and end Nov. 5 at Phoenix Raceway.

The Camping World Truck Series will start Feb. 18 at Daytona and end Nov. 4 at Phoenix.

Times and TV information will be announced at a later date.

2022 NASCAR XFINITY SERIES SCHEDULE

Date Race / Track
Saturday, February 19 Daytona
Saturday, February 26 Auto Club
Saturday, March 5 Las Vegas
Saturday, March 12 Phoenix
Saturday, March 19 Atlanta
Saturday, March 26 COTA
Saturday, April 2 Richmond
Friday, April 8 Martinsville
Saturday, April 23 Talladega
Saturday, April 30 Dover
Saturday, May 7 Darlington
Saturday, May 21 Texas
Saturday, May 28 Charlotte
Saturday, June 4 Portland International Raceway
Saturday, June 25 Nashville Superspeedway
Saturday, July 2 Road America
Saturday, July 9 Atlanta
Saturday, July 16 New Hampshire
Saturday, July 23 Pocono
Saturday, July 30 Indianapolis Road Course
Saturday, August 6 Michigan
Saturday, August 20 Watkins Glen
Friday, August 26 Daytona
Saturday, September 3 Darlington
Saturday, September 10 Kansas
Friday, September 16 Bristol
Saturday, September 24 Texas
Saturday, October 1 Talladega
Saturday, October 8 Charlotte Roval
Saturday, October 15 Las Vegas
Saturday, October 22 Homestead-Miami
Saturday, October 29 Martinsville
Saturday, November 5 Phoenix

Playoff races in bold

 

2022 NASCAR CAMPING WORLD

TRUCK SERIES SCHEDULE

 

Date Race / Track
Friday, February 18 Daytona
Friday, March 4 Las Vegas
Saturday, March 19 Atlanta
Saturday, March 26 COTA
Thursday, April 7 Martinsville
Saturday, April 16 Bristol Dirt
Friday, May 6 Darlington
Saturday, May 14 Kansas
Friday, May 20 Texas
Friday, May 27 Charlotte
Saturday, June 4 World Wide Technology Raceway
Saturday, June 11 Sonoma
Saturday, June 18 Knoxville
Friday, June 24 Nashville Superspeedway
Saturday, July 9 Mid-Ohio
Saturday, July 23 Pocono
Friday, July 29 Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis
Saturday, August 13 Richmond
Friday, September 9 Kansas
Thursday, September 15 Bristol
Saturday, October 1 Talladega
Saturday, October 22 Homestead-Miami
Friday, November 4 Phoenix

Playoff races in bold

