NASCAR releases 2022 Xfinity, Truck schedules

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will race at Portland International Raceway for the first time in 2022. That was announced, along with next year’s Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series schedules.
The Xfinity race at the 1.964-mile Portland International Raceway marks the first time a NASCAR national series has raced there since the Trucks ran there in 1999 and 2000.
Back on the Camping World Truck Series schedule is a trip to Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis – the first time the series has raced there since 2011. That event will open the Truck playoffs.
The Trucks also will race at Sonoma Raceway and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. The series will return to Knxville Raceway for a race on dirt.
“For the NASCAR Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series, we loved the idea of being able to deliver new road courses to both schedules and a short track for the Camping World Trucks while still returning to our traditional venues and the new tracks we introduced in 2021,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR senior vice president of strategy and innovation, in a statement. “Not only do these changes continue to deliver on what our fans are asking for, but we feel they will create even more drama and intensity as drivers battle to win championships at Phoenix Raceway in November.”
The Xfinity Series will start Feb. 19 at Daytona International Speedway and end Nov. 5 at Phoenix Raceway.
The Camping World Truck Series will start Feb. 18 at Daytona and end Nov. 4 at Phoenix.
Times and TV information will be announced at a later date.
2022 NASCAR XFINITY SERIES SCHEDULE
|Date
|Race / Track
|Saturday, February 19
|Daytona
|Saturday, February 26
|Auto Club
|Saturday, March 5
|Las Vegas
|Saturday, March 12
|Phoenix
|Saturday, March 19
|Atlanta
|Saturday, March 26
|COTA
|Saturday, April 2
|Richmond
|Friday, April 8
|Martinsville
|Saturday, April 23
|Talladega
|Saturday, April 30
|Dover
|Saturday, May 7
|Darlington
|Saturday, May 21
|Texas
|Saturday, May 28
|Charlotte
|Saturday, June 4
|Portland International Raceway
|Saturday, June 25
|Nashville Superspeedway
|Saturday, July 2
|Road America
|Saturday, July 9
|Atlanta
|Saturday, July 16
|New Hampshire
|Saturday, July 23
|Pocono
|Saturday, July 30
|Indianapolis Road Course
|Saturday, August 6
|Michigan
|Saturday, August 20
|Watkins Glen
|Friday, August 26
|Daytona
|Saturday, September 3
|Darlington
|Saturday, September 10
|Kansas
|Friday, September 16
|Bristol
|Saturday, September 24
|Texas
|Saturday, October 1
|Talladega
|Saturday, October 8
|Charlotte Roval
|Saturday, October 15
|Las Vegas
|Saturday, October 22
|Homestead-Miami
|Saturday, October 29
|Martinsville
|Saturday, November 5
|Phoenix
Playoff races in bold
2022 NASCAR CAMPING WORLD
TRUCK SERIES SCHEDULE
|Date
|Race / Track
|Friday, February 18
|Daytona
|Friday, March 4
|Las Vegas
|Saturday, March 19
|Atlanta
|Saturday, March 26
|COTA
|Thursday, April 7
|Martinsville
|Saturday, April 16
|Bristol Dirt
|Friday, May 6
|Darlington
|Saturday, May 14
|Kansas
|Friday, May 20
|Texas
|Friday, May 27
|Charlotte
|Saturday, June 4
|World Wide Technology Raceway
|Saturday, June 11
|Sonoma
|Saturday, June 18
|Knoxville
|Friday, June 24
|Nashville Superspeedway
|Saturday, July 9
|Mid-Ohio
|Saturday, July 23
|Pocono
|Friday, July 29
|Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis
|Saturday, August 13
|Richmond
|Friday, September 9
|Kansas
|Thursday, September 15
|Bristol
|Saturday, October 1
|Talladega
|Saturday, October 22
|Homestead-Miami
|Friday, November 4
|Phoenix
Playoff races in bold