NASCAR releases 2022 Xfinity, Truck schedules

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will race at Portland International Raceway for the first time in 2022. That was announced, along with next year’s Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series schedules.

The Xfinity race at the 1.964-mile Portland International Raceway marks the first time a NASCAR national series has raced there since the Trucks ran there in 1999 and 2000.

Back on the Camping World Truck Series schedule is a trip to Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis – the first time the series has raced there since 2011. That event will open the Truck playoffs.

The Trucks also will race at Sonoma Raceway and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. The series will return to Knxville Raceway for a race on dirt.

“For the NASCAR Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series, we loved the idea of being able to deliver new road courses to both schedules and a short track for the Camping World Trucks while still returning to our traditional venues and the new tracks we introduced in 2021,” said Ben Kennedy, NASCAR senior vice president of strategy and innovation, in a statement. “Not only do these changes continue to deliver on what our fans are asking for, but we feel they will create even more drama and intensity as drivers battle to win championships at Phoenix Raceway in November.”

The Xfinity Series will start Feb. 19 at Daytona International Speedway and end Nov. 5 at Phoenix Raceway.

The Camping World Truck Series will start Feb. 18 at Daytona and end Nov. 4 at Phoenix.

Times and TV information will be announced at a later date.

2022 NASCAR XFINITY SERIES SCHEDULE

Date Race / Track Saturday, February 19 Daytona Saturday, February 26 Auto Club Saturday, March 5 Las Vegas Saturday, March 12 Phoenix Saturday, March 19 Atlanta Saturday, March 26 COTA Saturday, April 2 Richmond Friday, April 8 Martinsville Saturday, April 23 Talladega Saturday, April 30 Dover Saturday, May 7 Darlington Saturday, May 21 Texas Saturday, May 28 Charlotte Saturday, June 4 Portland International Raceway Saturday, June 25 Nashville Superspeedway Saturday, July 2 Road America Saturday, July 9 Atlanta Saturday, July 16 New Hampshire Saturday, July 23 Pocono Saturday, July 30 Indianapolis Road Course Saturday, August 6 Michigan Saturday, August 20 Watkins Glen Friday, August 26 Daytona Saturday, September 3 Darlington Saturday, September 10 Kansas Friday, September 16 Bristol Saturday, September 24 Texas Saturday, October 1 Talladega Saturday, October 8 Charlotte Roval Saturday, October 15 Las Vegas Saturday, October 22 Homestead-Miami Saturday, October 29 Martinsville Saturday, November 5 Phoenix

Playoff races in bold

2022 NASCAR CAMPING WORLD

TRUCK SERIES SCHEDULE

Date Race / Track Friday, February 18 Daytona Friday, March 4 Las Vegas Saturday, March 19 Atlanta Saturday, March 26 COTA Thursday, April 7 Martinsville Saturday, April 16 Bristol Dirt Friday, May 6 Darlington Saturday, May 14 Kansas Friday, May 20 Texas Friday, May 27 Charlotte Saturday, June 4 World Wide Technology Raceway Saturday, June 11 Sonoma Saturday, June 18 Knoxville Friday, June 24 Nashville Superspeedway Saturday, July 9 Mid-Ohio Saturday, July 23 Pocono Friday, July 29 Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis Saturday, August 13 Richmond Friday, September 9 Kansas Thursday, September 15 Bristol Saturday, October 1 Talladega Saturday, October 22 Homestead-Miami Friday, November 4 Phoenix

Playoff races in bold