Talladega Cup starting lineup: Denny Hamlin on pole

Denny Hamlin, coming off his victory at Las Vegas, will lead the Cup starting lineup to the green flag Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway (2 p.m. ET, NBC).

Hamlin will be joined on the front row by Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch. Chase Elliott starts third. Ryan Blaney is fourth. Kyle Larson will start fifth.

The Talladega Cup starting lineup is set by using a formula based on four statistical categories: owner points position, owner final race position, and the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.

Performance Metrics Qualifying is a formula based on the previous race. The formula is 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the owner points position. Any ties will be broken by the rule book.

NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega

Race time: 2 p.m. ET Sunday

Track: Talladega Superspeedway (2.66-mile speedway)

Forecast: The wunderground.com forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies, a high of 80 degrees and a 17% chance of rain at the start of the race.

Length: 188 laps (500.08 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 60. Stage 2 ends Lap 120.

TV coverage: NBC

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Starting lineup: Talladega Cup starting lineup

Next Xfinity race: Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway (113 laps, 300.58 miles), 4:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN

Next Truck race: Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway (94 laps, 250.04 miles), 9 p.m. ET on FS1