NASCAR’s penalty report from last weekend’s racing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway officially confirmed a one-race suspension for Kevin Harvick‘s crew chief, Rodney Childers.

Childers is out for Sunday’s Cup playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway (2 p.m. ET, NBC) after Harvick’s car was found with two lug nuts not secure in post-race inspection at Las Vegas.

NASCAR also fined Childers $20,000 for the infraction.

Stewart-Haas Racing competition director Greg Zipadelli will fill in for Childers as Harvick and the No. 4 team’s crew chief at Talladega.

Four other Cup crew chiefs drew $10,000 fines for their respective cars having a single lug nut not secure in post-race inspection at Las Vegas:

Cliff Daniels, Hendrick Motorsports (No. 5 – Kyle Larson)

Ben Beshore, Joe Gibbs Racing (No. 18 – Kyle Busch)

Phil Surgen, Chip Ganassi Racing (No. 42 – Ross Chastain)

Travis Mack, Trackhouse Racing (No. 99 – Daniel Suarez)

The No. 15 Rick Ware Racing team of driver Joey Gase was not penalized after Gase’s car lost its left rear wheel and crashed hard during last Sunday’s Cup race.

After an initial check in the infield care center, Gase was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. He was later released.

XFINITY SERIES

Josh Berry‘s winning No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet was found with a single lug nut not secure in post-race inspection. Crew chief Mike Bumgarner was fined $5,000 for the infraction.

CAMPING WORLD TRUCK SERIES

There were no issues from Truck post-race inspection.