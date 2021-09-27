Talladega entry lists – Cup, Xfinity, Truck

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Entry lists are out for this weekend’s NASCAR playoff races at Talladega Superspeedway.

Talladega will host Round of 12 events in both the Cup and Xfinity Series playoffs, as well as a Round of 8 event in the Camping World Truck Series playoffs.

Cup: YellaWood 500 (2 p.m. ET Sunday, NBC)

Forty cars are entered for Sunday’s race.

Denny Hamlin has advanced to the Cup playoff Round of 8 with his win Sunday night at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Spire Motorsports confirmed Monday that Xfinity regular Justin Allgaier will drive its No. 77 Chevrolet in the Talladega Cup race. Allgaier previously drove the No. 77 to a 25th-place finish in the second race of June’s Cup doubleheader at Pocono Raceway. He filled in for Justin Haley, who crashed earlier that day in the Xfinity race.

Speaking of Haley, he is listed to drive Kaulig Racing’s No. 16 Cup car at Talladega. Haley has run 25 of 30 Cup races this season in the No. 77 Spire entry, but this will be his first run in the No. 16 Kaulig entry. The No. 16 has appeared in seven Cup races this season and was driven to victory by AJ Allmendinger on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

Landon Cassill is listed to drive the No. 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing Toyota.

Talladega Cup entry list

Xfinity: Sparks 300 (4:30 p.m. ET Saturday, NBCSN)

Forty-one cars are entered for Saturday’s race.

After winning in the injured Michael Annett‘s No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet last week at Las Vegas, Josh Berry is listed to drive that entry again at Talladega.

Truck Series regular John Hunter Nemechek is listed to drive the No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. Nemechek has made two Xfinity starts this season, both in the No. 26 Sam Hunt Racing Toyota. He finished third in the No. 26 entry earlier this month at Richmond.

As for who’s listed to drive the No. 26 this week, Santino Ferrucci returns to the ride for the first time since July at Atlanta. Ferrucci has made six starts in the No. 26 this season, posting a top finish of 13th in March at Las Vegas.

Talladega Xfinity entry list

Truck: Chevrolet Silverado 250 (1 p.m. ET Saturday, FS1)

Forty trucks are entered for Saturday’s race.

A win by one of the eight remaining Truck playoff drivers earns them an automatic advance to the Nov. 5 championship race at Phoenix Raceway.

Talladega Truck entry list