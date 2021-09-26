Las Vegas Cup race results, driver points

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Denny Hamlin has advanced to the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs’ Round of 8 with his win Sunday night at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Hamlin has now won two of the four playoff races after going winless during the regular season.

RESULTS: Where everybody finished at Las Vegas

Chase Elliott‘s second-place finish was his career-best result at Las Vegas.

Las Vegas native Kyle Busch finished third in his 600th career Cup Series start.

Martin Truex Jr. finished fourth. He has opened the playoffs with four consecutive finishes of seventh or better (including a win at Richmond).

Ryan Blaney finished fifth, earning his fifth top-five finish in the last seven races.

POINTS REPORT

DRIVER POINTS: Cup standings after Las Vegas

NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Standings – After Race 1 in Round of 12