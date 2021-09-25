Las Vegas Xfinity results, driver points

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

LAS VEGAS – Josh Berry led JR Motorsports to a 1-2-3 finish in Saturday night’s Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Berry, filling in for the injured Michael Annett, scored his second win of the season. Berry is not playoff eligible because he has not run every race this season.

Berry led JR Motorsports teammates Justin Allgaier (second) and Noah Gragson (third). Austin Cindric placed fourth. Daniel Hemric finished fifth.

POINTS REPORT

Austin Cindric extended his points lead to seven on AJ Allmendinger after Saturday night’s race. Justin Allgaier is next, 28 points behind.

Brandon Jones is eighth, holding the final transfer spot with two races in this round. Myatt Snider is the first driver below the cutline, 10 points behind Jones.

