Daniel Hemric moves to Kaulig Racing for Xfinity ride in 2022

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Daniel Hemric will move to Kaulig Racing for the 2022 Xfinity season, the team announced Saturday.

Hemric will drive the No. 11 car that Justin Haley drives this season. Haley is moving up to to Kaulig’s Cup car next season.

Hemric is driving for Joe Gibbs Racing this season in the Xfinity Series. He’s among the 12 playoff drivers. The playoffs start tonight at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN).

“The belief that Matt Kaulig and Chris Rice have in me to come drive their notable, No. 11 car means the world to me,” said Hemric in a statement from the team. “Equally, I believe in their program, their vision, and what they’re building at Kaulig Racing. It’s impressive to see how they’ve become an elite, multi-car Xfinity Series program in such a short period of time. I’m just incredibly thankful for the opportunity to drive for them next year, and I’m ready to put in the work to continue building on the team’s success.”

Hemric will be a teammate to AJ Allmendinger at Kaulig Racing.

This is Hemric’s third full season running in the Xfinity Series. He made it to the championship race in 2017 and ’18. Hemric continues to search for his first NASCAR national series win. He has 39 top-five finishes and 66 top 10s in 113 series starts.

Hemric ran 21 Xfinity races in 2020 for JR Motorsports before moving to Joe Gibbs Racing for this season. He was a Cup rookie in 2019 for Richard Childress Racing.

Sponsorship will be announced at a later date.