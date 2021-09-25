Las Vegas Truck race results, driver points

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

LAS VEGAS – Christian Eckes led the final four laps to score his first career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win Friday night at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

He lead a 1-2-3-4 finish for ThorSport Racing. Ben Rhodes was second, followed by teammates Matt Crafton and Johnny Sauter. Todd Gilliland completed the top five.

RESULTS: Las Vegas Truck results

POINTS REPORT

A wild night that saw five of the eight remaining playoff drivers either not finish or finish multiple laps down led a big changes in the points.

Ben Rhodes took the points from John Hunter Nemechek after placing second. Nemechek finished 33rd.

Rhodes leads Nemechek by six points.

Stewart Friesen, who entered the race last among the eight playoff drivers, is third in the standings after Friday’s race. He leads Matt Crafton by four points. Crafton holds the final transfer spot with two races left in the round.

Playoff standings:

3070 – Ben Rhodes

3064 – John Hunter Nemechek

3045 – Stewart Friesen

3041 – Matt Crafton

3036 – Sheldon Creed

3025 – Carson Hocevar

3022 – Zane Smith

3017 – Chandler Smith

POINTS: Driver points after Las Vegas Truck race