Las Vegas Cup starting lineup: Kyle Larson on pole

Coming off his win last weekend at Bristol, Kyle Larson will start on the pole for Sunday’s Cup playoff race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (7 p.m. ET, NBCSN).

The race is the opening event of the Round of 12.

Ryan Blaney will start next to Larson on the front row. William Byron will be third and have Martin Truex Jr. next to him. Kevin Harvick starts fifth. The top 12 starting spots go to the remaining playoff drivers.

Las Vegas Starting Lineup

The Las Vegas Cup starting lineup is set by using a formula based on four statistical categories: owner points position, owner final race position, and the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.

Performance Metrics Qualifying is a formula based on the previous race. The formula is 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the owner points position. Any ties will be broken by the rule book.

NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas

Race time: 7 p.m. ET Sunday

Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway (1.5-mile speedway)

Forecast: The wunderground.com forecast calls for clear skies, a high of 91 degrees and a 1% chance of rain at the start of the race.

Length: 267 laps (400.5 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 80. Stage 2 ends Lap 160.

TV coverage: NBCSN

Radio: Performance Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Next Xfinity race: Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (201 laps, 302 miles), 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN

Next Truck race: Friday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (134 laps, 201 miles), 9 p.m. ET on FS1