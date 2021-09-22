Las Vegas Xfinity, Truck starting lineups

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Austin Cindric and AJ Allmendinger, who crashed at the finish line racing for the win last weekend at Bristol, will be on the front row for Saturday’s Xfinity Series playoff opener at Las Vegas (7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN).

Cindric will start on the pole at Las Vegas. Allmendinger will start second. It’s reverse of how they finished at Bristol.

Justin Allgaier starts third. Justin Haley is fourth. Harrison Burton will be fifth.

Las Vegas Xfinity starting lineup

In the Camping World Truck Series playoff race Friday night, John Hunter Nemechek will start on the pole and be joined by Bristol winner Chandler Smith on the front row. Stewart Friesen starts third. Zane Smith is fourth. Carson Hocevar starts fifth.

Las Vegas Truck starting lineup

The Las Vegas Xfinity starting lineup and Truck starting lineup are set by using a formula based on four statistical categories: owner points position, owner final race position, and the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race.

Performance Metrics Qualifying is a formula based on the previous race. The formula is 15% of a fastest lap time position, 25% of the driver’s final race finish position, 25% of the owner’s final race position and 35% of the owner points position. Any ties will be broken by the rule book.

NASCAR Xfinity Series at Las Vegas

Race time: 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday

Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway (1.5-mile speedway)

Forecast: The wunderground.com forecast calls for clear skies, a high of 90 degrees and no chance of rain.

Length: 201 laps (302 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 45. Stage 2 ends Lap 90.

TV coverage: NBCSN

Radio: Performance Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Next Cup race: Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (267 laps, 400.5 miles), 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN

Next Truck race: Friday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (134 laps, 201 miles), 9 p.m. ET on FS1

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series at Las Vegas

Race time: 9 p.m. ET Friday

Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway (1.5-mile speedway)

Forecast: The wunderground.com forecast calls for clear skies, a high of 86 degrees and no chance of rain.

Length: 134 laps (201 miles)

Stages: Stage 1 ends Lap 30. Stage 2 ends Lap 60.

TV coverage: FS1

Radio: Motor Racing Network (also SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Next Cup race: Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (267 laps, 400.5 miles), 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN

Next Xfinity race: Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (201 laps, 302 miles), 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN