Stefan Parsons to run full Xfinity schedule in 2022

Stefan Parsons will run the full Xfinity Series schedule next season for B.J. McLeod Motorsports, the team announced Tuesday.

The 23-year-old has run nine Xfinity races for the team this season. His best finish this season is 13th in the season-opening race at Daytona.

Sokal Digital and Advertising and Springrates Automotive Suspension Source will sponsor Parsons.

“I’m extremely grateful to have the opportunity to drive for B.J. McLeod Motorsports again next year, and full-time,” said Parsons who has made 24 career Xfinity Series starts, in a statement from the team. “We have built a ton of momentum over the last few years working together as a team and there’s a really good foundation for a strong season next year off that alone.”

“I would really like to thank Mark Sokal and BJ McLeod for their belief and support in me to make my dreams come true. I’m looking forward to finishing the 2021 season on a high note and hit the ground running at Daytona next year!”

“I’m very happy to see the effort that Stefan has put in over the last couple of years, transform into a full-time opportunity for him,” said BJ McLeod, BJMM team owner, in a statement from the team. “We are very excited as a team to work hard and get him the best results possible.”