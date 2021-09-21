Last week’s winner from Bristol, Kyle Larson is favored at PointsBet SportsBook to win Sunday’s South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (7 p.m. ET, NBCSN). That was his sixth victory of the season as the series heads into the second round of the playoffs.

Larson won Las Vegas’ spring race and added another victory on a 1.5-mile track in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte. He has not been infallible on this track type, however. Larson finished outside the top 15 in two of his last three races on 1.5-mile tracks at Kansas and Atlanta. Larson is heavily favored with odds of +340.

In addition to being PointsBet’s pick to win the race, Larson is favored to win the championship with odds of +225.

One way to view American odds is to move the decimal point two positions to the left. That will let a bettor know what they will make on a $1 bet. The return on investment for +340 odds is $3.40. For bettors more comfortable with fractional odds, a line of +300 is the same as 3/1.

Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch are ranked second with a line of +725.

Hamlin is one of three drivers who swept the top 10 in the Round of 16. He earned his first win of the season at Darlington and finished second at Richmond. Last week, he finished ninth at Bristol. Hamlin’s last two attempts at Vegas ended in top fives with a third in this race last year and a fourth in the spring.

Hamlin is ranked second in odds to win the championship with a line of +425.

Busch is returning to his hometown track where he finished third this spring. That kicked off a string of top-five finishes on 1.5-mile tracks that includes a victory at Kansas.

Martin Truex Jr. is ranked fourth at +850. Truex finished third at Homestead this spring but failed to crack the top five on the 1.5-milers until the most recent race at Atlanta. He came close at Vegas with a sixth.

Truex is ranked third to win the championship with a line of +600.

Chase Elliott is ranked fifth for the Vegas race with odds of +900. Elliott started off slowly on this track type with results outside the top 10 at Homestead, Vegas and Atlanta. His last three 1.5-mile races ended in results of seventh or better.

The other half of last week’s dramatic final laps at Bristol, Kevin Harvick is ranked just outside the top five with a line of +1000.

This spring, Brad Keselowski finished second in the Kobalt 400 at Vegas. He has lost some momentum since with only one more top five in five races on this track type. Keselowski now faces odds of +1400.

PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner, and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

Dan Beaver handicaps NASCAR races for NBC Sports Edge.