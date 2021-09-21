Bristol penalty report – Cup, Xfinity, Truck

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

The NASCAR penalty report from last weekend’s racing at Bristol Motor Speedway includes five crew chiefs fined for lug nut violations.

CUP SERIES

Stewart-Haas Racing crew chief Mike Bugarewicz (No. 10 – Aric Almirola) and Joe Gibbs Racing crew chief James Small (No. 19 – Martin Truex Jr.) were each fined $10,000 after their respective cars were found with one lug nut not secure in post-race inspection.

XFINITY SERIES

JR Motorsports crew chief Jason Burdett (No. 7 – Justin Allgaier) and Joe Gibbs Racing crew chief Dave Rogers (No. 18 – Daniel Hemric) were each fined $5,000 after their respective cars were found with one lug nut not secure in post-race inspection.

CAMPING WORLD TRUCK SERIES

ThorSport Racing crew chief Junior Joiner (No. 88 – Matt Crafton) was fined $2,500 after his team’s truck was found with one lug nut not secure in post-race inspection.