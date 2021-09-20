Las Vegas entry lists – Cup, Xfinity, Truck

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Entry lists are out for this weekend’s NASCAR playoff tripleheader at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The NASCAR Cup Series (Sunday – Round of 12) and Camping World Truck Series (Friday – Round of 8) will each begin the second round of their respective playoffs.

Additionally, the NASCAR Xfinity Series will begin its opening playoff Round of 12 (Saturday).

Cup: South Point 400 (7 p.m. ET Sunday, NBCSN)

Thirty-eight cars are entered for the fourth race of the 2021 Cup playoffs.

Las Vegas Cup entry list

Xfinity: Alsco Uniforms 302 (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, NBCSN)

Forty-one cars are entered for Saturday’s Xfinity playoff opener.

While Michael Annett is listed to drive the No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet, the organization confirmed Monday that Josh Berry will replace Annett in the No. 1 for a second straight week. Annett is recovering after he re-injured his right leg prior to last Friday’s race at Bristol.

Dylan Lupton is listed to drive the No. 26 Sam Hunt Racing Toyota.

Ty Dillon is listed to drive the No. 31 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet.

Las Vegas Xfinity entry list

Truck: Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 pres. by Westgate Resorts (9 p.m. ET Friday, FS1)

Thirty-seven trucks are entered for the fourth race of the 2021 Truck playoffs.

If any of the eight remaining playoff drivers win, they will advance to the Nov. 5 Championship race at Phoenix Raceway.

Las Vegas Truck entry list