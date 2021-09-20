Las Vegas entry lists – Cup, Xfinity, Truck

Entry lists are out for this weekend’s NASCAR playoff tripleheader at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
The NASCAR Cup Series (Sunday – Round of 12) and Camping World Truck Series (Friday – Round of 8) will each begin the second round of their respective playoffs.
Additionally, the NASCAR Xfinity Series will begin its opening playoff Round of 12 (Saturday).
Cup: South Point 400 (7 p.m. ET Sunday, NBCSN)
Thirty-eight cars are entered for the fourth race of the 2021 Cup playoffs.
Xfinity: Alsco Uniforms 302 (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, NBCSN)
Forty-one cars are entered for Saturday’s Xfinity playoff opener.
- While Michael Annett is listed to drive the No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet, the organization confirmed Monday that Josh Berry will replace Annett in the No. 1 for a second straight week. Annett is recovering after he re-injured his right leg prior to last Friday’s race at Bristol.
- Dylan Lupton is listed to drive the No. 26 Sam Hunt Racing Toyota.
- Ty Dillon is listed to drive the No. 31 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet.
Truck: Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 pres. by Westgate Resorts (9 p.m. ET Friday, FS1)
Thirty-seven trucks are entered for the fourth race of the 2021 Truck playoffs.
If any of the eight remaining playoff drivers win, they will advance to the Nov. 5 Championship race at Phoenix Raceway.