Bristol Cup race results, driver points

Kyle Larson picked up his first career win at Bristol Motor Speedway in Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff race.

Larson, who had already advanced to the Round of 12 in the playoffs prior to Saturday, earned his sixth win this season. He only had six career Cup wins prior to 2021.

Kevin Harvick finished second after being unable to get past the lapped car of Chase Elliott following their late-race skirmish on the track.

William Byron finished third, erasing an 18-point deficit below the cutline entering Saturday to make the Round of 12.

Ryan Blaney and Alex Bowman completed the top five finishers.

POINTS REPORT

Tyler Reddick, Aric Almirola, Kurt Busch and Michael McDowell were eliminated from the playoffs after Saturday’s race.

The 12 remaining playoff drivers will have their points reset to a base of 3,000 points, plus any playoff points they have earned during the regular season and first playoff round.

NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Standings – Entering Round of 12

