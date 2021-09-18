Cup driver intro songs at Bristol

By Dustin LongSep 18, 2021, 7:53 PM EDT
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race
BRISTOL, Tenn. – A tradition of the Bristol Night Race is that drivers get to select the music to be played for their introductions.

Here are the songs drivers chose Saturday night:

DRIVER                                  SONG

Martin Truex Jr.                       Do What We Do by Adam Sanders

Denny Hamlin                         Motley Crew by Post Malone

Joey Logano                           Parking Lot Party by Lee Brice

Chase Elliott                           Heart on Fire by Eric Church

Kyle Larson                             West End Riot by The Living End

Christopher Bell                      Remember the Name by Fort Minor

Ryan Blaney                           Early Morning Shakes by Whiskey Myers

Kevin Harvick                          I Won’t Back Down by Tom Petty

Kyle Busch                              remix of “Ride It” By Regard but with “Rowdy”

Brad Keselowski                     Break On Through by The Doors

Alex Bowman                          I’m Shipping Up to Boston by Dropkick Murphys

Aric Almirola                            Give Me the Green Light by Pit Bull

Tyler Reddick                          Wild Eyes by Parkway Drive

William Byron                          For Those About to Rock by AC/DC

Kurt Busch                              It’s Getting Hot In Here by Nelly

Michael McDowell                   Options by NF

Ross Chastain                        Get Out My Lane by Kap Houston

Austin Dillon                            “Real Gone” by Sheryl Crow from

Matt DiBenedetto                    My Jesus by Anne Wilson

Chase Briscoe                        Take Me to the Top by Motley Crue

Daniel Suarez                         I Feel Good by Pit Bull

Erik Jones                               Money for Nothing by Dire Straits

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.                Cowboy by Dirty Grass Soul

Ryan Newman                        Thank God I’m a Country Boy by John Denver

Chris Buescher                       Gasoline by Whiskey Myers

Cole Custer                             Simple Man by Lynyrd Skynyrd

Ryan Preece                           Hells Bells by AC/DC

Bubba Wallace                       August Burns Red by Bloodletter

Justin Haley                            I Need More by Kairo X Wolves Ft. King Kahali

Anthony Alfredo                      Paranoid by Black Sabbath

Corey LaJoie                           Flirtin’ with Disaster by Molly Hatchet

BJ McLeod                              Beast by Rob Bailey

Josh Bilicki                              Rollin by Limp Bizkit

Quin Houff                               Let Me Clear My Throat (LIVE) by DJ Kool

JJ Yeley                                  Cut Throat by Imagine Dragons

Garrett Smithley                      Sweet Victory by David Glen Eisely

James Davison                       The Marines’ Hymn (U.S. Marine Corps)

David Starr                              La Grange by ZZ Top

