Four Cup playoff teams have pit crew changes for Bristol

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Four playoff teams, including two below the cutline, have pit crew changes for tonight’s Cup cutoff race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Alex Bowman, who is below the cutline based on a tiebreaker, will be without front tire changer Scott Brzozowski and jackman Dustin Lineback. Both are out due to COVID-19 protocols, a team spokesperson confirmed.

Austin Dickey will be the front tire changer for Bowman’s team. Dickey had been serving that role with the No. 77 car for Spire Motorsports, which gets its pit crew from Hendrick Motorsports.

Eric Ludwig will be the jackman for Bowman’s team tonight. He had been serving in that role for the No. 77 car for Spire Motorsports.

William Byron, who enters the race 18 points below the cutline, will be without rear tire changer Rod Cox, who suffered a torn

Achilles earlier this week, a team spokesperson said.

Orane Ossowski will take over for Cox. Ossowski had been on the No. 77 pit crew.

Kurt Busch, who holds the final transfer spot into the next round, will have all four pit crew members back who missed last weekend’s race at Richmond because of COVID-19 protocols, a team spokesperson said.

Front tire changer Cory Baldwin, tire carrier Jeremy Kimbrough, rear tire changer Steve Price and jackman Josh Appleby are all listed on the team’s roster for Bristol after missing last week’s race.

Also, Martin Truex Jr.’s team will be without fueler Kenneth Purcell because of COVID-19 protocols, a team spokesperson said.

Joshua Pech will be the team’s fueler at Bristol. He had been on the crew for the No. 47 car for JTG Daugherty Racing, which gets its pit crew members from Joe Gibbs Racing.