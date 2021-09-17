Saturday Bristol Cup race: Start time, lineup, TV info

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

The first elimination race of the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs takes place Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway, where four drivers will be cut from the post-season field.

Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr. and regular season champion Kyle Larson have already advanced to the Round of 12.

Hamlin and Truex both advanced on first-round wins, while Larson advanced on points. That leaves nine remaining Round of 12 spots to be decided Saturday.

Truex, winner last week at Richmond, starts on pole position. Hamlin joins him on the front row.

Details for Saturday’s Bristol Cup race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given by South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem at 7:38 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 7:47 p.m.

PRERACE: Cup garage opens at 12:30 p.m. … Drivers report to pre-race at 6:55 p.m. … Driver introductions are at 7 p.m. … The invocation will be given at 7:30 p.m. … The national anthem will be performed by the children of Motor Racing Outreach at 7:31 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 500 laps (266.5 miles) on the .533-mile short track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 125. Stage 2 ends at Lap 250.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN coverage begins with Countdown to Green at 6:30 p.m., leading into race coverage … The NASCAR America Post-Race Show follows after the race … Performance Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. and also will stream at GoPRN.com; SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

STREAMING: NBCSN

FORECAST: Weather Underground’s forecast calls for isolated thunderstorms, a high of 74 degrees, and a 32% chance of rain around the start of the race.

STARTING LINEUP: Bristol Cup starting lineup

LAST YEAR: Kevin Harvick outdueled Kyle Busch over the final 40 laps to win last September at Bristol. Ryan Blaney, Matt DiBenedetto, William Byron and Cole Custer were all eliminated from the playoffs.

