Bristol Truck race results, driver points

Chandler Smith earned his first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win Thursday night at Bristol Motor Speedway to advance to the Round of 8 in the Truck playoffs.

RESULTS: Camping World Truck Series at Bristol

Non-playoff driver Grant Enfinger finished second ahead of John Hunter Nemechek, who had advanced to the playoff Round of 8 before Thursday.

Stewart Friesen finished fourth. He was one of six drivers to claim Round of 8 spots on Thursday.

Another non-playoff driver, Johnny Sauter, rounded out the top five finishers.

POINTS REPORT

The eight remaining playoff drivers – Chandler Smith, Nemechek, Sheldon Creed, Ben Rhodes, Zane Smith, Matt Crafton, Carson Hocevar and Stewart Friesen – have now been reset to a base of 3,000 points plus additional playoff points they’ve earned during the regular season and playoffs.

Here’s the playoff standings entering the Round of 8…

1. John Hunter Nemechek – 3,050 points (+44 above cutline to advance)

2. Sheldon Creed – 3,026 points (+20)

3. Ben Rhodes – 3,019 points (+13)

4. Zane Smith – 3,009 points (+3)

5. Chandler Smith – 3,006 points (-3)

6. Matt Crafton – 3,004 points (-5)

7. Carson Hocevar – 3,002 points (-7)

8. Stewart Friesen – 3,001 points (-8)

DRIVER POINTS: Reseeded Truck points after Round of 10