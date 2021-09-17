Bristol Truck race results, driver points

Chandler Smith earned his first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win Thursday night at Bristol Motor Speedway to advance to the Round of 8 in the Truck playoffs.
RESULTS: Camping World Truck Series at Bristol
Non-playoff driver Grant Enfinger finished second ahead of John Hunter Nemechek, who had advanced to the playoff Round of 8 before Thursday.
Stewart Friesen finished fourth. He was one of six drivers to claim Round of 8 spots on Thursday.
Another non-playoff driver, Johnny Sauter, rounded out the top five finishers.
POINTS REPORT
The eight remaining playoff drivers – Chandler Smith, Nemechek, Sheldon Creed, Ben Rhodes, Zane Smith, Matt Crafton, Carson Hocevar and Stewart Friesen – have now been reset to a base of 3,000 points plus additional playoff points they’ve earned during the regular season and playoffs.
Here’s the playoff standings entering the Round of 8…
- 1. John Hunter Nemechek – 3,050 points (+44 above cutline to advance)
- 2. Sheldon Creed – 3,026 points (+20)
- 3. Ben Rhodes – 3,019 points (+13)
- 4. Zane Smith – 3,009 points (+3)
- 5. Chandler Smith – 3,006 points (-3)
- 6. Matt Crafton – 3,004 points (-5)
- 7. Carson Hocevar – 3,002 points (-7)
- 8. Stewart Friesen – 3,001 points (-8)
DRIVER POINTS: Reseeded Truck points after Round of 10