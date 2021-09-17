Bristol Xfinity results, driver points

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

BRISTOL, Tenn. – AJ Allmendinger scored a dramatic win in Friday night’s Xfinity regular-season finale at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Allmendinger and runner-up Austin Cindric crashed across the finish line. Riley Herbst was third. Justin Allgaier placed fourth. Brandon Jones completed the top five.

POINTS REPORT

AJ Allmendinger‘s victory gave him the regular-season title for the Xfinity Series and 15 bonus playoff points. Allmendinger won the title by 10 points on Austin Cindric.

Here is how the playoff field is seeded headed into next week’s playoff opener at Las Vegas after the addition of the bonus playoff points:

2044 – Austin Cindric

2044 – AJ Allmendinger

2020 – Justin Allgaier

2017 – Noah Gragson

2015 – Justin Haley

2014 – Daniel Hemric

2009 – Jeb Burton

2008 – Harrison Burton

2005 – Myatt Snider

2003 – Brandon Jones

2001 – Riley Herbst

2000 – Jeremy Clements

