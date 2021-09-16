Friday Bristol Xfinity race: Start time, lineup, TV info

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

The NASCAR Xfinity Series wraps up its regular season Friday night on the concrete at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Jeremy Clements (+74 points above cutline), Brandon Jones (+67) and Riley Herbst (+66) hold the three remaining playoff spots and will look to clinch them.

Michael Annett is the first driver below the cutline at 66 points behind Herbst. Friday is a must-win for him and everyone else below the cutline in order to make the playoffs.

The regular season championship, which comes with 15 playoff points, will also be decided. A.J. Allmendinger (993 points) holds a five-point lead over Austin Cindric (988 points) entering Bristol.

Noah Gragson starts on pole as he seeks a third consecutive win. JR Motorsports teammate Justin Allgaier joins him on the front row.

Details for Friday’s Bristol Xfinity race:

(All times are Eastern)

START: A group of distribution center warehouse managers for race sponsor Food City will give the command to start engines at 7:38 p.m. … The green flag is scheduled to wave at 7:47 p.m.

PRERACE: Xfinity garage opens at 1 p.m. … Drivers report to pre-race at 6:55 p.m. … Driver introductions are at 7 p.m. … The invocation will be given by Mike Rife of Vansant (Va.) Church of Christ at 7:30 p.m. … The national anthem will be performed by Bristol Motor Speedway fans, led by Food City graphic designer Christina Druen, at 7:31 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 300 laps (159.9 miles) on the .533-mile short track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 85. Stage 2 ends at Lap 170.

TV/RADIO: NBCSN coverage begins with Countdown to Green at 7 p.m., leading into race coverage … Performance Racing Network’s radio coverage begins at 7 p.m. and also will stream at GoPRN.com; SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry the broadcast.

STREAMING: NBCSN

FORECAST: Weather Underground’s forecast calls for partly cloudy skies, a high of 73 degrees, and 15% chance of rain around the start of the race.

STARTING LINEUP: Bristol Xfinity starting lineup

LAST YEAR: Last September at Bristol, Chase Briscoe took the lead from Austin Cindric with six laps to go and went on to win. Brandon Brown clinched the final playoff spot.